Officers file lawsuit against former Pittsburgh police commander who allegedly wire-tapped them

PITTSBURGH — Officers who say they were wire-tapped by a now-former Pittsburgh police commander have filed a lawsuit against him.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned seven officers filed a civil suit against former police commander Matt Lackner.

Lackner retired from the force after he was allegedly caught using body cameras to record officers.

He was charged by Allegheny County police.

Sources tell 11 Investigates he reached a plea deal in the case that will allow him to keep his pension, but it has not been finalized.

The new lawsuit filed in federal court accuses Lackner of illegally recording the officers. The lawsuit says the city of Pittsburgh and Lackner violated state law by intentionally intercepting and using unauthorized and non-consensual communications.

