Pittsburgh police commander retires amid accusations he used body cams to secretly record officers

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has confirmed that Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner has retired after being accused of placing an undercover body camera in a police car and recording officers without their permission.

Lackner had been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Multiple sources told Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle Earle that Lackner allegedly used the body camera to record multiple officers in multiple police cars.

WPXI legal analyst Phil DiLucente said it could be a violation of the state wiretap laws.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

