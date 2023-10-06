Pittsburgh police commander accused of using undercover body cam to record officers

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has confirmed that Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle has learned that Lackner is accused of allegedly placing an undercover body camera in a police car and recoding officers without their permission.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., the discovery that led to the internal investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group