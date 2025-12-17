Pittsburgh Parking Authority to stop giving tickets in some lots on Sundays after Channel 11 reports

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is making big changes after our exclusive reporting on AI cameras ticketing people in some lots on the South Side.

After Chief Investigator Rick Earle began digging into this, the parking authority announced they will no longer issue tickets on Sundays in its lots that are now being monitored by cameras.

The authority recently installed cameras at some of its parking lots and began enforcing paid parking 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

That was until church members attending Sunday services on the South Side got tickets in the mail after using one of the parking lots.

“Everyone in church got a ticket, at least one,” said the Rev. Patrick Carpenter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Church members ticketed for parking in lot they have used for 30 years in Pittsburgh

And so did Vietnam veterans attending a memorial service right next to a lot on Carson Street on another Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Vietnam veterans ticketed during memorial service; city vows to make it right

Earle spoke with one of the veterans who got a $25 ticket in the mail, but never saw a parking enforcement officer.

Earle: “What was your reaction?”

Connor: “Wow.”

The veterans and church members told Earle they’ve used the lots for years and never been ticketed, and they were unaware of the changes.

Despite the new signs, Pittsburgh council member Bob Charland believes the drivers were caught off guard.

“People just not knowing that they’re parking somewhere that needed to feed the meter. I think people would probably be okay with it if they at least had some warning,” Charland said.

The authority has agreed to waive the tickets for the church members and veterans.

They will issue refunds for any of them who had already submitted payment.

And now 11 Investigates has learned the authority is making more changes.

In a statement sent to 11 Investigates, the authority said the board voted earlier this year to extend enforcement to help the city during a “significant budget challenge.”

But now, in response to public feedback, the authority said it will no longer issue tickets in those lots on Sundays.

Councilman Bobby Wilson is on the authority board, but said he didn’t recall voting to extend parking in those lots.

He said he’s grateful to the authority for working with the community.

“You know this might be out of the grace of the Parking Authority in some of these instances, but I think it’s always important for the Parking Authority to be partners in the neighborhood,” Wilson said.

The statement from the authority went on to say that it remains committed to being a responsible partner to the city while also responding to community input.

But the authority also warned that this change could impact revenue, as drivers will now be able to park in authority lots for free while avoiding paying for parking spaces on the street.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group