Pittsburgh Police chief calls out judge after man accused of breaking officer’s ankle released

PITTSBURGH — Strong words today from Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto after the man accused of breaking the ankle of Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Andrew Robinson, who was breaking up a fight at a bar on the South Side, was released after posting $1,000.

The judge had set Jonathan Morin’s bond at $10,000, but he only had to post 10% to get out of jail.

“Let me be certain, I will challenge the judicial system and those that live in it if it benefits the safety of my officers. Be damned if they like it or not,” Scirotto said.

During a news availability at Pittsburgh Police Headquarters Thursday morning, the Chief said he called the judge who set the bond.

“He suggested it was a mistake and I believe that. I believe it was a mistake in the way in which he reviewed the case and to come to that decision,” said Scirotto.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Wednesday at a news conference in his office that he forced the owner of Oddball’s to close after repeated fights and other problems.

He also suggested the city that has struggled with police manpower and needs more officers on Carson Street on the weekends.

The city is down more than 100 officers due to retirements and resignations.

Earle: Do you think it comes down to there’s not enough police officers working over there?

Zappala: I think so. I think the South Side, you get sick and tired of hearing budget constraints and that type of thing.

While the Police Chief said he’s pleased with the District Attorney’s decision to shut down the bar, he disagreed with the DA about additional officers.

With 10 officers dedicated to the southside entertainment patrol and assistance from the Bureau’s Violence Prevention Unit, the chief said they have enough to do the job.

He said at times there may be as many as 25 officers on the South Side on a weekend night, but sources tell 11 Investigates that number is often lower.

“The number down there I believe is appropriate for what we face, when business owners are held accountable,” Scirotto said.

The chief said he spoke with the injured officer the other day. He said he had surgery and will take months to recover.

It’s a big loss for the department because that officer runs the Carson Street patrols.

