Smiling Moose will close South Side location to focus on brewery operations

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Smiling Moose’s South Side location will close this month after over 20 years in operation so that ownership can focus on growing its Cranberry and Grove City brewery locations.

The original location had operated as a bar and music venue since 2003. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bars closed and shows stopped, leading to owner Mike Scarlatteli starting a nano-brewing operation in the space, which would then open the door to open another location in Cranberry.

“I started brewing and on the commercial level, I got another license because you have to get a manufacturing license,” Scarlatteli said. “Long story short, when you get a manufacturing license, they give you two satellite locations on that license as well. You can go up and open up another tap room, they call them storage facilities, so that’s how Cranberry came to be, because I live like five minutes from the Cranberry location.”

