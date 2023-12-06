Social Security chief says about 1M face overpayments each year - internal records show it’s double

WASHINGTON — More than two million Americans each year face overpayments from the Social Security Administration – more than double the amount the agency’s acting commissioner provided to members of Congress during a hearing in October.

Internal agency records obtained by Cox Media Group and KFF Health News show the head of the agency provided Congress with a smaller subset of beneficiaries when asked about the total number of people impacted by overpayments, despite having the larger numbers listed on the same document from which she was reading.

The Social Security Administration disclosed that document this week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by CMG/KFF after a spokesperson repeatedly declined to answer questions about whether the numbers presented in the hearing were totals or a smaller subset.

