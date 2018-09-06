0 11 INVESTIGATES: Safest and most dangerous school zones in the area

PITTSBURGH - Parents think about their child's safety on the school bus stop, in the hallways and on the playground. Now, data shows that some parents should be concerned about the roads around their child's school too.

Channel 11 took a look at data comparing school districts across the nation. We looked at local counties, to see how a driving analytics company ranked schools for the safety of drivers on nearby roads. The analytics looked at speed, fast braking and texting while driving.

We've seen plenty of school tragedies in our area in recent years. Two Clairton students were hit by a car in 2016. Just two years earlier, two students died crossing the road outside McKeesport Middle and High School.

Driving analytics company Zendrive looked at school districts and ranked them based on the driver stats listed above.

It ranked Allegheny County the worst in our area, giving it a "C".

The North Allegheny school district had the highest marks, something drivers in the area noticed.

"I think there are a lot of kids in the area, and a lot of parents and guardians in the area, so people are very aware of their surroundings," Annie Lefcakis said.

Roads surrounding schools in Downtown Pittsburgh were the most dangerous, like those near Pittsburgh CAPA.

Westmoreland County fared better with a B- ranking. Belle Vernon Area High School got high marks. While Franklin Regional was at the bottom of the list.

The biggest problem in Westmoreland, like districts across the country, is drivers on cell phones. Zendrive recorded 88-percent of drivers using a phone. The county also has a lot of schools within 500 feet of very busy roads.

Washington County got the highest marks with a B+ and ranked one of the safest in the state. Despite high marks, the report flagged the roads near McMurray Elementary as some of the most dangerous.

Zendrive did find an area where parents can make a difference now. Data showed one in three drivers will display unsafe pickup or dropoff behavior at schools. Most schools have designated drop off zones, with signs so parents can make sure their children get in and out of the car safely.

