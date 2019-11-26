It's a disturbing case that shocked the nation and a veteran from Westmoreland County was one of the victims. It all happened at the Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, over a 3-day span in April 2018.
Investigators said three patients on the same floor, including the local man, died by the same method and had the same cause of death. The more that FBI investigators looked into the case, the more they believed there was a serial killer in the hospital.
Felix Kirk McDermott was laid to rest at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. He was 82 years old. The retired Army sergeant served in Vietnam. He grew up in Ruffs Dale, Westmoreland County, but his final days were spent near his daughters, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Lisa Sylvester talks to McDermott's daughters and uncovers the mystery of what may have been the cause of his death and others.
