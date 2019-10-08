CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Federal investigators said they have identified a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of nearly a dozen people at a Clarksburg, West Virginia Veterans Affairs facility, according to the Washington Post.
The investigation is now focused on a former hospital employee who was fired. The woman worked the overnight shift as a nursing assistant and left last year, according to the report.
The Washington Post reported that they were not releasing the woman's name because she was not officially charged with any crime.
A Pittsburgh area man was among those whose death's at the facility are classified as a homicide. Retired Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott was wrongly injected with fatal dose of insulin in April 2018.
There are similarities in the deaths of the 11 patients: elderly people were injected late at night in their abdomen and limbs with insulin the hospital had not ordered, causing the veterans' blood-sugar levels to plummet. The person of interest was apparently assigned to monitor several of the now-dead patients.
There were no surveillance cameras in a particular ward of the Clarksburg VA facility, the woman had access to a medical supply room and medicine carts on the floor were routinely left unlocked, according to the Washington Post.
