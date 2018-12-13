  • KFC announces log that smells like fried chicken

    Kentucky Fried Chicken is trying out a new tradition, just in time for the holidays.

    The chain has a new way for you to enjoy the aroma of the Colonel's secret recipe. It's the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, a log that smells like chicken.

    KFC partnered with Enviro-Log to create the log, which lasts up to three hours, and is made of 100 percent recycled materials. KFC officials say, "the smell of the Colonel's original recipe is unmistakable" and "it may result in a craving for fried chicken." 

    It's only available for a limited time at www.KFCfirelogs.com.

    The cost is $18.99, which includes tax, shipping and handling. However, there's a one-per-customer limit.

    Now you can enjoy the smell of fried chicken wafting through your living room this holiday season.
     

     
     

