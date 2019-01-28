Krispy Kreme unveils Valentine 'Conversation Heart' donuts

The traditional conversation heart candy manufacturer went out of business last year, leaving the popular candy unavailable this year. But you can still give your sweetheart a sweet message on a sweet item.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts has unveiled new "conversation doughnuts." The company is selling its products with phrases written on them, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Among the messages: "Be mine," "All the feels" and "DM me."
The edible, heart-shaped treats feature four flavors inside: Cake batter, chocolate kreme, raspberry filled and strawberries and kreme.
The doughnuts make their debut on Wednesday and are available up to Valentine's Day.
