Hurricane Helene upgraded to Category 4 storm while heading towards land

Hurricane Helene has been upgraded to a major Category 4 Storm as it heads towards land.

Update 6:20 PM EDT Thurs: Helene now an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane



A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft currently investigating Helene recently found that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 130 mph (215 km/h). The minimum central pressure has also decreased… pic.twitter.com/8rqqf6fp38 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2024

According to reports by the Associated Press, the hurricane could reach winds over 130 mph that can severely damage homes, snap trees and down power lines.

As of 7:00 p.m. nearly 300,000 power outages were reported in Florida. There were over 15,000 power outages in North Carolina and over 11,000 in Georgia.

A storm surge warning was issued for almost all of Florida’s west coast and a state of emergency was issued for 61 of the state’s 67 counties, NBC News reports.

