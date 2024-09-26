News

Hurricane Helene upgraded to Category 4 storm while heading towards land

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

Hurricane Helene has been upgraded to a major Category 4 Storm as it heads towards land.

According to reports by the Associated Press, the hurricane could reach winds over 130 mph that can severely damage homes, snap trees and down power lines.

Photos: Floridians prepare for Hurricane Helene

As of 7:00 p.m. nearly 300,000 power outages were reported in Florida. There were over 15,000 power outages in North Carolina and over 11,000 in Georgia.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> More deadly than wind, storm surge from Hurricane Helene could be devastating

A storm surge warning was issued for almost all of Florida’s west coast and a state of emergency was issued for 61 of the state’s 67 counties, NBC News reports.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Acrisure Stadium among 4 NFL venues designated as a Mission Ready Venue. Here’s what that means
  • Rachael DelTondo’s ex-fiancé charged with allegedly beating girlfriend
  • Hoda Kotb to step down as co-anchor of NBC News’ ‘TODAY’ show
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates EXCLUSIVE: Police recruiting wars
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read