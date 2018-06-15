0 'It looked like it could've snapped off': Riders dropped, dangled from derailed Daytona coaster

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Safety inspectors will investigate why a roller coaster derailed Thursday evening, sending some riders plummeting to the ground and others dangling in the air.

Two people fell 34 feet from the Sand Blaster roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after a car came off the tracks, officials said.

Firefighters said they had to work as fast as they could to remove two riders from a dangling coaster car, which derailed at about 8:30 p.m.

Ten people were rescued from three cars, and six of those people were taken to hospitals, officials said.

The conditions of the injured people are unknown, but they were taken to hospitals under a trauma alert status.

Friday morning, the derailed car was still dangling off the side of the track.

"I just saw it fall off," a witness said. "I just thought it was part of the ride, because we were kind of far away. And then we heard a big bang and people screaming like they were hurt."

"It was barely hanging on by a thread," the witness said. "It looked like it could have snapped off at any point. It looked like plastic was literally holding it."

Northbound lanes of North Ocean Avenue were closed while firefighters removed people from the ride.

No other details were given.

Channel 9's Ty Russell is making phone calls to learn more about the ride's safety inspection history.

