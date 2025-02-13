1 of 3 men who own ‘nuisance’ Mon View Heights apartment complex surrenders to authorities

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One of the three men who own the Mon View Heights apartment complex has surrendered to authorities, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jonathan Liani, 45, of New York, surrendered to police in West Mifflin Thursday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 4.

Liani faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity and criminal conspiracy, among others for his alleged involvement and mismanagement of funds for the housing complex.

Liani was released on his own recognizance with a $500,000 unsecured bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Moshe “Mark” Silber, 36, and Frederick Schulman, 73 pled guilty to unrelated federal conspiracy charges in New York and are awaiting sentencing.

Earlier this month, the DA’s office said all three have also been linked to at least 11 other “nuisance properties” in the region, which face deplorable living conditions for residents.

In October, Zappala charged Mon View LLC with a felony count of causing or risking catastrophe. This came after he named the apartment complex a public nuisance, charging the LLC with criminal nuisance and environmental crimes which gives law enforcement the ability to help.

Zappala said many residents were living in dangerous conditions, such as mold, rodent and infect infestations, structural damage and failing water systems. Additionally, the DA’s office said a 3-year-old girl fell through the kitchen floor of one of the units.

