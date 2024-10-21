DA’s office files felony charge against company in charge of Mon View Heights

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney has filed a felony charge against Mon View LLC, the company responsible for Mon View Heights in West Mifflin.

Mon View LLC is charged with a felony count of causing or risking catastrophe.

>> HUD visits Mon View Heights to inspect property, speak with residents about living conditions

A release from the DA’s office said many residents were living in dangerous conditions, such as mold, rodent and infect infestations, structural damage and failing water systems.

More than 200 families live in the complex.

The Allegheny County Health Department has 13 open cases and five judgments filed against the complex in common pleas court.

>> DA Zappala stepping in to help with deplorable conditions at Mon View Heights Apartments

Fire hydrants in the complex were inspected on Oct. 10 and each of them failed inspection. The DA’s office noted that the water system lacked sufficient water pressure to put out a fire.

On Oct. 12, DA Stephen Zappala authorized a plumber to fix the failing fire hydrant system.

Additionally, on Oct. 11, the DA’s office said a 3-year-old girl fell through the kitchen floor of one of the units.

“This is another piece of the larger ongoing issue,” Zappala said. “We will continue to address these major issues as they arise with the priority of residents’ health and safety in mind.”

