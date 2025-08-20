1 of 5 local firefighters accused of responding while impaired resigns; 3 suspended, 1 reinstated

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One of five volunteer firefighters accused of responding to an emergency call while under the influence of alcohol has resigned.

The news comes from the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company in Shaler Township. They met tonight to vote on the membership of those firefighters, reinstating one of them.

Three firefighters remain on suspension according to protocol as internal investigations continue.

The fire company gave this statement:

“Our commitment to providing exceptional fire and rescue services to our community remains steadfast, and the men and women of this department will continue to serve our community with dedication, honor and pride.”

