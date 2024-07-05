Local

1 dead, 8 injured in Philadelphia shooting on July 4

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

At least one person was killed and eight others were hurt in a mass shooting in Philadelphia late on July 4.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Five adults and four children were hurt in the shooting. One of the adults died from their injuries.

The condition of the eight survivors has not been released.

Several cars were hit by bullets, WCAU reports.

    Most Read