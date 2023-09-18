1 injured in McKees Rocks house fire

Crews battled a house fire in McKees Rocks early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Churchill Street.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured crews as they doused the upper floor of the two-story house with water.

Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not known.

The county fire marshal was on scene.

No word yet on what started the fire.

