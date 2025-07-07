1 injured in rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 400 block of East Warrington Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

When medics arrived, they found a woman trapped inside the vehicle.

The woman was eventually extricated and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

