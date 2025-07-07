1 injured in rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 400 block of East Warrington Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.
When medics arrived, they found a woman trapped inside the vehicle.
The woman was eventually extricated and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group