1 key race could change balance of power in Pennsylvania State House of Representatives

The balance of power in Pennsylvania’s state legislature is still up in the air.

Before Election Day, the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives maintained a slight Democratic majority while the State Senate held a Republican majority.

Now, a single race left undecided could change the majority makeup in the State House — and change the agenda in Harrisburg.

