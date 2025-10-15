1 killed in crash along I-79 in South Fayette

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash along I-79 in South Fayette Township early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes on the ramp to the Bridgeville rest stop.

It appears that a vehicle struck the back of a tractor-trailer stopped along the shoulder.

As of 7:15 a.m., one lane of I-79 in the area is shut down.

It’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

