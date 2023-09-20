Local

1 killed, at least 1 injured in Greensburg crash, officials say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Officials tell Channel 11 there’s a fatal crash along Harvey Road in Greensburg.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m.

A 911 dispatcher said the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle. One person is being flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

First responders are still on the scene. A Channel 11 crew is making its way there.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: Lindsay Powell projected winner in special election, giving Democrats control of State House
  • Woman accused of running her boyfriend over with a car in Hempfield Township
  • Man charged with transporting more than $1.5M in fentanyl fails to appear in court for 2nd time
  • VIDEO: Fire rips through beloved pizza shop in Jefferson Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read