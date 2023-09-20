1 killed, at least 1 injured in Greensburg crash, officials say

Officials tell Channel 11 there’s a fatal crash along Harvey Road in Greensburg.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m.

A 911 dispatcher said the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle. One person is being flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

First responders are still on the scene. A Channel 11 crew is making its way there.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

