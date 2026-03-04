$1 million a Year for Life winning lottery ticket sold at Western Pennsylvania gas station

FREEPORT BOROUGH, Pa. — A gas station in Armstrong County sold a winning “$1,000,000 a Year for Life” scratch-off ticket.

The BP located at 222 Buffalo St. in Freeport Boro sold the top-prize-winning ticket and will receive a $100,000 bonus.

The game offers winners a choice between $1 million a year for life or a one-time cash option of $14.5 million, less applicable withholding.

The “$1,000,000 a Year for Life” Scratch-Off is a $50 game.

Scratch-Off tickets are distributed to retailers at random. The Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not have prior knowledge of where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery identifies the selling location only after a prize has been claimed by a player.

