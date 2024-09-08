1 person in custody after woman found dead, man shot in Fayette County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to a busy scene in Fayette County on Saturday.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Naomi Road in Allegheny Township at 1:03 p.m.

District Attorney Michael Aubele said a woman was found dead in a house in that area and a man who had been shot was also found in that area.

The man was flown to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities say the woman was not shot. An official cause of death has not been released at this time.

A suspect has been taken into custody. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police said they have also been called to investigate.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

