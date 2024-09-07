Massive tree falls during severe storms, splitting Beaver County home in half

PATTERSON HEIGHTS, Pa. — A violent storm with strong winds and three-quarter-inch hail blew through the Patterson Heights and Township areas of Beaver County Friday evening pulling down trees all over.

A massive tree split Gregg Galbreath’s 7th Street home in two.

“We’ve never worried about our tree because it’s an oak, it has very deep roots, and it’s never been an issue. This storm was different. It was really wild and violent,” said Galbreath. “It was really, really nasty.”

Galbreath says he was inside the house with his wife, Nadine, and a friend when the nearly 200-year-old Oak tree came crashing down through their pre-1880s home.

“The tree fell right straight on the second-floor roof. It came right through and took everything from the second floor to the first floor and that’s when the ceiling split,” Galbreath said.

The collapse physically moved all three of them out of the way.

Galbreath says his wife Nadine’s leg was trapped under the rubble.

“It was a pretty bad ankle break. It wasn’t compound but it was close,” Galbreath said.

Galbreath was able to help free Nadine and she went to the hospital with medics.

He is thankful the outcome was not worse.

“We are extremely grateful. We are Christians. We believe God saved us from that and done such a great thing and that’s really all that matters,” Galbreath said.

The storm also knocked out power in Galbreath’s neighborhood and many others in the area. Galbreath says he has homeowner’s insurance and will be staying with neighbors for the time being.

