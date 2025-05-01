1 person dead, 1 person injured after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Penn Hills.

The Allegheny County Police Department said they were called to the 100 block of Topaz Drive at 4:01 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person who was shot was also found and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

