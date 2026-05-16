Teen steals running vehicle near Pitt’s campus, police say

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh is notifying students of another vehicle theft near campus.

Per a crime alert, the theft took place around 11 a.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of Euler Way.

Police say a teenage girl stole a Grey 2011 Hyundai Elantra bearing Pennsylvania registration NDV-3095 that was left running and unlocked while parked unattended.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Euler Way.

Police say the suspect is a 15-18 years old who was last seen wearing a black head/face covering, grey “GAP” hoodie, dark pants and dark Croc shoes.

This is the second vehicle theft on Euler Way in a week. Another running vehicle was stolen from the 3500 block of Euler Way on Tuesday. In this instance, police say three juveniles were seen getting into the 2019 Kira Niro.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was a connection between the two thefts.

Anyone having information regarding either incident should call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121, reference report 26-01703 or the City of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520, reference CCR: 26072417.

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