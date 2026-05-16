Showers, gusty winds on Saturday evening

PITTSBURGH — Breezy with clouds and showers early this evening.

Wind gusts before sunset could reach 30 mph; winds will decrease later this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Rain showers are possible mainly south of I-70 through the overnight hours.

Track the rain with our Interactive Radar

Morning clouds break for afternoon sunshine; highs will rise into the 80s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon hours.

The warmth continues to build on Monday with sunshine and highs near 90 degrees! The record high temperature in Pittsburgh on Monday is 91 degrees, set in 1962.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

The next system arrives on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms expected through the day, with cooler temperatures. The remainder of the work week will not be as hot and will be unsettled with daily rainfall chances into the start of the holiday weekend.

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