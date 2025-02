AMBRIDGE, Pa. — One person is dead after a shooting in Beaver County.

911 dispatchers said police were called to the 200 block of Park Road in Ambridge at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday.

One person was shot and has died, according to investigators.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

