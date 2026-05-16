These are the next round of Pittsburgh streets scheduled for milling or paving work

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city officials announced the next round of streets being resurfaced.

The city kicked off the 2026 paving season in early April and plans to repave over 24 miles of streets throughout the year.

The streets expected to have milling or paving work done between May 18-22 are listed below, though work could be postponed due to weather or other factors.

Streets being milled:

Elwell Street from Mere Street to Ollie Street

Oakleaf Drive from Leaside Drive to the dead end

Mooney Road from Oakville Street to Lindberg Avenue

Hillburn Street from Wheeling Street to Mifflin Road

Baldwin Road from Ramp Street to Glass Run Road

Kelso Way from Ashton Avenue to Mansion Street

Dolphin Way from Glenwood Avenue to Osprey Way

Flowers Avenue from Glenwood Avenue to Kilbourne Street

Hilltop Street from Parnell Street to Parade Street

Loretta Street from Millington Road to Tesla Street

Loretta Street from Greenfield Avenue to Murray Avenue

Sunapee Way from Shady Avenue to the dead end

Beechwood Bouelvard from Douglas Street to Phillips Avenue

Kentucky Avenue from House Number 5705 to 5735

Tay Way from Pierce Street to behind House Number 5832

South Braddock Avenue at Biddle Avenue

Streets being paved:

Urn Way from Walnut Street to Elmer Street

Elmer Street from Summerlea Street to Filbert Street

Filbert Street from Tara Way to Ellsworth Avenue

Ivy Street from Walnut Street to Ellsworth Avenue

Elwell Street from Mere Street to Ollie Street

Oakleaf Drive from Leaside Drive to the dead end

Mooney Road from Oakville Street to Lindberg Avenue

Hillburn Street from Wheeling Street to Mifflin Road

Baldwin Road from Ramp Street to Glass Run Road

The resurfacing project supports asphalt street resurfacing, ADA curb ramp upgrades and repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout Pittsburgh.

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