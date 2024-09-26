Local

1 person flown to hospital after house fire in Herminie

By WPXI.com News Staff
HERMINIE, Pa. — One person was injured after a fire in Westmoreland County.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sewickley Avenue in Herminie at 5:33 p.m. on Thursday.

One person was flown to a hospital from the scene after firefighters removed him from a room in the upper part of the house.

Three other people were inside the house but were able to get out on their own.

Herminie Fire Chief Joe Marincic said the fire started in the kitchen but smoke damage spread to other areas of the house.

