Person taken to hospital after fire starts at Washington County car repair business

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Washington County Sunday evening.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says crews were called to a commercial structure fire in the 1100 block of West Findlay Street in Canton Township at 7:38 p.m.

Canton Township Fire Chief Chuck LaBella says the fire started at a car repair business. The man who rents the building was outside at the time.

Since the building is made of metal, damage was mainly to the interior insulation and some cars that were inside, LaBella says.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half. The fire was brought under control quickly thanks to help from several other companies, LaBella says.

The renter began experiencing a rapid heart rate and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

LaBella says the fire’s cause is not currently known. Fire investigators will be on scene to determine the cause on Monday.

