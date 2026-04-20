Last call held at Fat Head’s Saloon in Pittsburgh’s South Side as closure nears

PITTSBURGH — Fat Head’s Saloon in Pittsburgh’s South Side held a last call on Friday.

The bar welcomes former employees and longtime regulars to share memories and a few final drinks.

Fat Head’s is scheduled to close its doors on Sunday, April 26, after 34 years in business.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Fat Head’s Saloon to close its doors after more than 30 years on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Channel 11 photojournalist Sophia Young talked with patrons, who shared fond memories of the South Side staple. You can watch their reactions below:

Last call held at Fat Head’s Saloon in Pittsburgh's South Side as closure approaches

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