2 people shot, killed in vehicle in Garfield with 2-year-old child in backseat

PITTSBURGH — A man and woman were shot and killed in a vehicle in Garfield while a child was in the back seat, police say.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 5200 block of Dearborn Street at 8:08 p.m.

When they arrived they found a black car crashed into parked vehicles.

The driver of the black car and the passenger were dead. They had been shot in the backs of their heads, police said.

A 2-year-old child was found unharmed in a car seat in the back. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Investigators believe the person who fired the gun was inside the car. Shell casings were found inside of it.

Police say the efforts to find the person responsible have “all hands on deck.”

