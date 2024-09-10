1 person hurt in crash in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in a crash in Brighton Heights early Tuesday morning.

Our crew at the scene saw the crash on Ohio River Boulevard just past the McKees Rocks Bridge at around 3 a.m.

A truck was heavily damaged on the side of the road. It was towed from the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

