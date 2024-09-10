Man stabbed during argument over parking space in Turtle Creek, police say

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man was stabbed during an argument over a parking space in Turtle Creek on Monday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police.

The stabbing happened around 4:15 p.m. along Seneca Street.

Once on scene, first responders found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Initial investigation shows there was an argument over a parking space with contractors working in the area.

Police said the argument became physical and the victim, who lives on the street, was stabbed.

Shots were allegedly fired at the contractors as they left the area.

Police said the contractors went to the Turtle Creek Police Department and are cooperating with the investigation.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

