Local

Man stabbed during argument over parking space in Turtle Creek, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Man stabbed during argument over parking space in Turtle Creek, police say (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man was stabbed during an argument over a parking space in Turtle Creek on Monday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police.

The stabbing happened around 4:15 p.m. along Seneca Street.

Once on scene, first responders found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Initial investigation shows there was an argument over a parking space with contractors working in the area.

Police said the argument became physical and the victim, who lives on the street, was stabbed.

Shots were allegedly fired at the contractors as they left the area.

Police said the contractors went to the Turtle Creek Police Department and are cooperating with the investigation.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pitt director of athletics Heather Lyke relieved of duties
  • Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, plans to sell business to private equity firm
  • Man accused of killing woman, injuring 4 other people while shooting at Lawrence County buildings
  • VIDEO: Flames rip through duplex in Duquesne for third time, investigators consider incident suspicious
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read