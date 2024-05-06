1 person injured after vehicle rolls onto its roof in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle rollover crash in Westmoreland County.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department said they were called to the 1200 block of Rostraver Road in Rostraver Township just before midnight Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof.

Firefighters say one person was taken to a hospital and another was able to remove themself from the vehicle.

A pole was also damaged during the crash.

Firefighters closed Rostraver Road between Indian Hill Road and Gaudio Drive until they cleared the scene at around 1:30 a.m.

