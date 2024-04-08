Woman dead, man injured after crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A woman is dead and a man is in a hospital after a crash in North Versailles.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were alerted about the crash at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Crooked Run Road and 5th Avenue.

Allegheny County Police say a 66-year-old woman who was driving a Nissan Versa was hit by a Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 20-year-old man.

Investigators say the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. The man was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. He is in stable condition.

The Nissan Versa was resting against a guardrail when Channel 11 arrived at the scene. Both of its driver-side doors were detached from the vehicle. Part of the bumper was also sitting on the ground.

The front of the Grand Am sustained heavy damage.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group