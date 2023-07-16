1 person injured after rollover crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Ross Township.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Union Avenue Extension and William Street at around 8:06 p.m. on Saturday.
Ross Township first responders said the vehicle rolled over.
An SUV was towed from a hillside.
The vehicle appeared to have sustained heavy damage to its front.
