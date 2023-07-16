Local

1 person injured after rollover crash in Ross Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Union Avenue Extension and William Street at around 8:06 p.m. on Saturday.

Ross Township first responders said the vehicle rolled over.

An SUV was towed from a hillside.

The vehicle appeared to have sustained heavy damage to its front.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store
  • Teenager identified as driver who hit 9-year-old boy in Taylor Township
  • Body found along state Route 403 in Indiana County; state police investigating as homicide
  • VIDEO: Drivers unhappy with parking rate increases across City of Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read