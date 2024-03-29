1 person injured after vehicle hits pedestrian in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Short Street and Brodhead Road in Center Township at 6:55 p.m. on Friday.

The person who was hit was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, dispatchers say.

Units have cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group