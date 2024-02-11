1 person injured after vehicle hits pedestrian in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the City of Butler Saturday night, investigators say.

Butler County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Kittanning Street at 8:11 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say a helicopter was put on standby but the victim was transported in an ambulance.

The condition of the person who was hit is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

