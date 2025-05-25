1 person injured in crash on Route 65 in Conway

CONWAY, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash on Route 65 in Conway.

The Conway Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection of Route 65 (Ohio River Blvd) and 13th Street early Sunday morning.

The driver of the crashed vehicle was in the passenger seat when they arrived. Firefighters had to remove the passenger door to get him out. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Crews worked to clean fluid and debris from the road before heading home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group