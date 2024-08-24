Local

1 person injured in house fire in O’Hara Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 person injured in house fire in O’Hara Township One person was injured after a fire in O’Hara Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a fire in O’Hara Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Colquitt Drive at 1:23 a.m. on Saturday.

One person was injured at the scene and taken to a hospital.

The fire was raised to a two-alarm response as firefighters battled the flame.

Channel 11 has reached out to the American Red Cross and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal for more information and is waiting to hear back.

The scene has been cleared at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

