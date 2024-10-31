1 person killed in crash involving truck in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash involving a truck that happened in Washington Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pine Run Church Road and Route 66 at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators tell Channel 11 that one person is dead and confirmed a truck was involved.

A portion of Route 66 has been closed.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

