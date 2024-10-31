Local

1 person killed in crash involving truck in Washington Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 person killed in crash involving truck in Washington Township One person was killed in a crash involving a truck that happened in Washington Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash involving a truck that happened in Washington Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pine Run Church Road and Route 66 at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators tell Channel 11 that one person is dead and confirmed a truck was involved.

A portion of Route 66 has been closed.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after construction equipment tips over on him in Stowe Township, police say
  • 1 killed, several others injured in Fallowfield Township crash
  • Local pediatrician offers insight as walking pneumonia surges
  • VIDEO: Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read