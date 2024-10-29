Man dies after construction equipment tips over on him in Stowe Township, police say

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died when a machine tipped over on him at a business in Stowe Township on Tuesday morning, according to Allegheny County police.

Emergency crews were called to Mamont Supply in the 2200 block of Robinson Boulevard at 11:19 a.m. They found a 52-year-old man dead at the scene.

Initial investigation shows the man was struck by the bucket of an excavator as it tipped over.

Detectives determined no foul play was involved, and police said OSHA is handling the investigation.

