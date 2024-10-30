At least 1 dead after crash in Fallowfield Township

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Fallowfield Township on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Old 71 at 8:50 p.m., a 911 supervisor confirms.

Channel 11 is heading to the scene.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office confirmed they are responding to the scene.

Three medical helicopters were requested. One person has been taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

