Local pediatrician offers insight as walking pneumonia surges

PITTSBURGH — Walking pneumonia is surging right now.

The CDC says cases in children between the ages of 2 and 4 are up 700% compared to six months ago.

“These are kids that have a cough, maybe a low-grade fever. A lot of fatigue. very, very tired. so they’re able to function; however, the sickness continues for quite some time,” Dr. Joseph Aracri, the Assistant Chair of Pediatrics for AHN said.

Dr. Aracri said he diagnosed almost half a dozen kids with walking pneumonia just on Monday. He says walking pneumonia is like a cold, but there’s one big difference.

“This is unlike a cold, which is caused by a virus, walking pneumonia caused by mycoplasma, is actually treatable. so you can actually treat that with an antibiotic,” Aracri explained.

Aracri hopes to see cases start to die down in the next few weeks.

“I’m hoping that we’re at the peak right now and it will start to come down. Usually, typically, things last for about eight to 10 weeks,” he said.

Aracri said you can help slow the spread of walking pneumonia by washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough.

