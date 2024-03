BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a crash in Bullskin Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to Route 119 near Kingview Road at 3:23 p.m., a Fayette County 911 supervisor said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Route 119 is closed between Route 819 in East Huntingdon Township and Kingview Road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group