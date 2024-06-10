Local

1 person taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Whitehall

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Whitehall Route 51 crash (Whitehall Fire Company)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in an Allegheny County borough Monday.

The Whitehall Fire Company says crews were alerted to a three-vehicle crash on Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) just after 11 a.m. First responders found vehicles with heavy damage and a large debris field on the roadway. Photos shared by the department show two vehicles with heavy front-end damage and a truck with damage on the driver’s side.

First responders say one of the drivers was taken to a local hospital.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company came to assist with cleaning up the debris field and fluids on the road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Indiana Co. man wanted by state police for unlawfully entering apartment, approaching woman in bed
  • 3 people from Butler County killed in single-vehicle crash in northwestern Pennsylvania
  • Chicora community holds vigil to remember 3 Butler County men killed in crash
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read