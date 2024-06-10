1 person taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in an Allegheny County borough Monday.

The Whitehall Fire Company says crews were alerted to a three-vehicle crash on Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) just after 11 a.m. First responders found vehicles with heavy damage and a large debris field on the roadway. Photos shared by the department show two vehicles with heavy front-end damage and a truck with damage on the driver’s side.

First responders say one of the drivers was taken to a local hospital.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company came to assist with cleaning up the debris field and fluids on the road.

